Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $426.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

