Rosemary Morgan Acquires 700 Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) Stock

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Morgan purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of £5,705 ($6,884.28).

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JII stock opened at GBX 806 ($9.73) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 821.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 830.29. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 691.30 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 898 ($10.84). The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,414.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Get JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.