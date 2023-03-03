Rosemary Morgan Acquires 700 Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) Stock

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Morgan purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of £5,705 ($6,884.28).
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JII stock opened at GBX 806 ($9.73) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 821.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 830.29. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 691.30 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 898 ($10.84). The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,414.04 and a beta of 0.59.
About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust
