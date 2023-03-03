Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,672 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $38,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

CFR stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

