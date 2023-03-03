Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,116 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $38,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

