Royal Bank of Canada Buys 61,817 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $38,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576,234 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,075,000 after acquiring an additional 793,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDB opened at $66.65 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

