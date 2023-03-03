Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,880 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of VMware worth $39,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.