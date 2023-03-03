Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,591 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $38,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
IJS opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
