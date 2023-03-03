Royal Bank of Canada Has $36.16 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $36,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

