Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to $70.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of CM stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 40,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

