Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $203.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $198.17 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -195.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading

