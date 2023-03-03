Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $37,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.91.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

