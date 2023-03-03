Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.63% of Texas Roadhouse worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 in the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

