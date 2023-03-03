Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,520 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.87% of SPS Commerce worth $38,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $610,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,846,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $610,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,846,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,396,125 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

