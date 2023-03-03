Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,765 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $36,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

