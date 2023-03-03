Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
RYAN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
