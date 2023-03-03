SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $257.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.14. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

