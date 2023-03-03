Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

