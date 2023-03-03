Scotiabank Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to “Sector Outperform”

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.4 %

SQM opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.