Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Portland General Electric by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Portland General Electric by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 720,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,802,000 after buying an additional 187,671 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

POR opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.