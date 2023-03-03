Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 733 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.5 %

MUSA stock opened at $256.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

