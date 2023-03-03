Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $200,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

