Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 11,760 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CoStar Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 144,627 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.22 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

