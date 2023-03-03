Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

