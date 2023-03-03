Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 384.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.62 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.