Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.03).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.53 million, a PE ratio of 5,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 176 ($2.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($14,842.52). In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £18,330.92 ($22,120.09). Also, insider Mary Waldner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($14,842.52). 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

