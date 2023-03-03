ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $436.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 272.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

