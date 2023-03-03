Shenandoah Telecommunications Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. BWS Financial has a “Sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

