Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $82.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as high as $70.28 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 517863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

About Shift4 Payments

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

