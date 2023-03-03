Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.31 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.46. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

