Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.31 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.46. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.