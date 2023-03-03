Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.7 %

SHLS opened at $24.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

