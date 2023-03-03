Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Decreases By 27.1%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,560 ($30.89) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.33.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.91 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

