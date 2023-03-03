Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Rises By 58.4%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,462.0 days.

Amada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Amada has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

