Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Drops By 19.4%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ansell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. Ansell has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

