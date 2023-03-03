Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Increases By 168.7%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of DTS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

DTS stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. DTS has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55.

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

