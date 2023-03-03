Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Rises By 169.7%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

LINK opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Interlink Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

