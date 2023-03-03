Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Expands By 25.6%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLYPO stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

