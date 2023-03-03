Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 28.0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of VONE opened at $182.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $158.95 and a 1-year high of $212.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.92.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
