Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 28.0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $182.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $158.95 and a 1-year high of $212.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

