Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Drops By 61.8%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

XELB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

