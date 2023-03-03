Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 88.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.6% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

SLAB stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

