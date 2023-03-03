Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

SIX2 opened at €124.70 ($132.66) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.48. Sixt has a 52 week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 52 week high of €140.50 ($149.47). The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

