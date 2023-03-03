SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.