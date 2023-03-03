SouthState Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SouthState in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SouthState Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after buying an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $59,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.