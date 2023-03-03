Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Southwest Gas worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

