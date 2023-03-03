SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

