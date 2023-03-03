SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $89.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

