Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 851 ($10.27).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 787.80 ($9.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 704.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 624.53. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 431.30 ($5.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.65). The firm has a market cap of £22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

