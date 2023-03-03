Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 188,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NYSE:SWK opened at $85.48 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.