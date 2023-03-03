StockNews.com Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CGI stock opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

