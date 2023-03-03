StockNews.com Downgrades Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Buy

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Civeo Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of CVEO opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Civeo has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after acquiring an additional 287,206 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the second quarter worth $24,767,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 3.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 532,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 344,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

