StockNews.com Downgrades Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Buy

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of CVEO opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Civeo has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.63.
In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
