STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

